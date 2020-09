Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 19:38 Hits: 12

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) on Friday slammed President Trump for reportedly disparaging fallen service members, invoking his brother's capture and execution in the 1970s."My brother was captured in Laos in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515168-howard-dean-cites-brothers-execution-north-vietnamese-f-you-donald-trump