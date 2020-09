Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 18:03 Hits: 6

Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image on social media of herself posing with a gun alongside images of progressive House members, with the photo stirring backlash online.The edited...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/515149-republican-congressional-candidate-marjorie-taylor-greene-post-of-image-of