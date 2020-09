Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:29 Hits: 6

Two Missouri men were arrested on the way to Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday for illegal possession of firearms, according to court documents.Michael Karmo, 40, and Cody Smith, 33, were charged with illegal possess...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/515119-doj-two-missouri-men-arrested-en-route-to-kenosha-with-assault-style