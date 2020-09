Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020

A trio of Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday that would label racism as a nationwide public health crisis.The bill, titled the Anti-Racism in Public Health Act, was created by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps....

