Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 23:48 Hits: 7

A Richmond, Va., judge on Thursday ruled that Kanye West will not appear on the ballot in the state.Attorney General Mark Herring (D) accused the rapper's campaign of fraudulently gaining access to the ballot, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/515070-judge-ordes-kanye-west-removed-from-virginia-ballot