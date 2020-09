Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 22:57 Hits: 9

Before a planned visit to honor the American dead at a French cemetery just outside Paris in 2018, President Trump called the U.S. service members who were buried there during World War I "losers," ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515062-trump-called-american-war-dead-in-french-cemetery-losers-report