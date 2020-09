Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 01:48 Hits: 10

President Trump on Thursday painted Democratic nominee Joe Biden as weak on crime and a danger to the U.S. economy, while again suggesting supporters attempt to vote twice in the November election to ensure their ballot i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515081-trump-skewers-biden-suggest-again-supporters-vote-twice-in