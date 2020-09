Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 11:30 Hits: 5

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (D) was endorsed Thursday by a group representing almost 100 former Republican lawmakers and officials who have joined an effort to defeat President Trump in November.The n...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514919-biden-picking-up-endorsements-from-nearly-100-republicans