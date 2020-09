Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 18:31 Hits: 15

The Rochester Police Department arrested nine people Wednesday at the city's Public Safety Building after demonstrators entered the office to protest the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation in Marc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/515001-ny-officer-tells-protester-theyre-being-arrested-for-being-an-idiot