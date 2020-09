Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

One of the first major national polls released after the Republican National Convention shows former Vice President Joe Biden with an almost double-digit lead over President Trump.The survey, con...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514682-new-poll-shows-trumps-tough-path-to-reelection