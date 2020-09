Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 02:58 Hits: 19

Defense Secretary Mark Esper finished his Indo-Pacific trip with remarks at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the end of World War II aboard the battleship where it happened.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/PjgDoq6RhsU/