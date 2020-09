Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:45 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Wednesday that she was "set up" by a San Francisco hair salon that said it could accommodate her for an indoor appointment Monday despite citywide restrictions on salon services. Pelosi said that she was...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514856-pelosi-claims-she-was-set-up-by-san-francisco-salon