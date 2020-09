Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:50 Hits: 6

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said Wednesday that systemic racism doesn’t exist and there’s “more to the story” of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody in late May."What is systemic? That means there's a system of. If there's a system,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514855-gop-lawmaker-systemic-racism-doesnt-exist-more-to-floyds-death