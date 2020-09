Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020

Second lady Karen Pence stumped for South Carolina congressional candidate Nancy Mace on Wednesday, warning the race between Mace and Rep. Joe Cunningham (D) was likely to be close.“To keep moving forward, we need to send Nancy Mace to Congress,”...

