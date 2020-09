Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

President Trump has gained 9 points on Joe Biden in Pennsylvania over the past six weeks, pulling into a statistical tie with the Democratic nominee in a key battleground state, according to a new poll.

