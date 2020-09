Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 18:57 Hits: 25

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday berated President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said schools could have safely reopened in the coming months if the White House had effectiv...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514826-get-off-twitter-biden-berates-trump-over-coronavirus-school-reopenings