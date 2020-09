Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 18:17 Hits: 11

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) suggested in a Facebook post on Tuesday that armed demonstrators in his state should be met with force, leading the social media platform to remove it for breaking its policies against inciting violence.In the post on his...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514814-facebook-removes-gop-lawmakers-post-for-inciting-violence