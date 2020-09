Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 16:09 Hits: 5

While acknowledging some slowdowns, Robert Wilkie said reports of widespread problems are potentially harmful for veterans using the service to get their medications.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Gr-bCQQYCAU/