Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 15:07 Hits: 8

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote in her memoir that President Trump joked in 2018 that she should hook up with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after he winked at her, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514766-sarah-sanders-memoir-reportedly-says-trump-joked-she-should-hook-up