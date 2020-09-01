What does DC Circuit ruling mean for House subpoena power?

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 21:20 Hits: 4

By Scott R. Anderson, Adrianna Pita

On Monday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Judiciary Committee cannot compel former White House counsel Donald McGahn to comply with a congressional subpoena. Scott Anderson weighs in on the judicial panel’s reasoning for this decision, how subpoena fights between the White House and Congress have usually been resolved, and whether this decision has broader repercussions for congressional authority.

