Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:46 Hits: 4

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are running neck and neck in North Carolina as the Tarheel State emerges as one of the top swing states in the country.In a new ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514716-trump-biden-running-neck-and-neck-in-north-carolina-poll