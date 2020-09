Articles

Tuesday, 01 September 2020

House Ways and Means Committee Democrats on Tuesday called on the IRS to review the tax-exempt status of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and NRA Foundation. The members, led by Reps. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) and Brad Schneider (D-Ill.),...

