Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 01:52 Hits: 14

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) faced criticism from Republicans on Thursday over her visit to a San Francisco hair salon on Monday.A spokesperson for the Speaker's office told The Hill on Tuesday that Pelosi complied with the business's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514723-pelosi-faces-criticism-over-california-hair-salon-visit