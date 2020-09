Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 03:26 Hits: 18

President Trump on Monday compared police officers using excessive force inappropriately to a golfer missing a short putt, saying sometimes "they choke."Trump, in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, arg...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514539-trump-compares-police-who-use-force-to-golfers-who-choke-and-miss-a