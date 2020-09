Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 16:58 Hits: 9

President Trump is weighing restricting Chinese students from studying in the U.S., Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview Monday, adding that the administration is likely to announce new actions against Beij...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/514429-pompeo-says-trump-looking-at-whether-to-restrict-chinese-students-from