Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 21:28 Hits: 26

In today’s episode we delve into the pricing of coronavirus vaccines. We also examine how first responders have to battle natural disasters — fires in California, a hurricane in Louisiana — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

