Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 17:30 Hits: 9

I am reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/514380-michael-steele-its-time-to-start-restoring-the-party-of-lincoln