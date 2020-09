Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 18:03 Hits: 18

Republican Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.) has introduced legislation that would bar individuals from receiving federal unemployment assistance if they are convicted of a crime during a protest.The Support Peaceful Protest Act, which was introduced last...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514439-indiana-lawmaker-proposes-ban-on-unemployment-for-those-convicted-of-crimes