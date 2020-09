Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 15:30 Hits: 9

Joe Biden will deliver remarks from Pittsburgh on Monday, taking his campaign to a key swing state in the presidential election.The Democratic nominee's campaign says the speech will ask whether voters should feel...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/514397-watch-live-biden-delivers-remarks-on-whether-voters-feel-safe-in-donald