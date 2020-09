Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 17:01 Hits: 19

President Trump over the weekend retweeted a conspiracy theory falsely claiming that only about 9,000 people had "actually" died from coronavirus, instead of about 150,000.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/514430-trump-retweets-conspiracy-theory-questioning-covid-19-death-toll