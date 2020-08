Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 15:13 Hits: 10

Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) says he has been contacted by a board member at Liberty University and others about leading the evangelical Lynchburg, Va., school after it accepted longtime President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s resignation on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/513729-rep-mark-walker-says-hes-being-recruited-to-replace-jerry-falwell-jr