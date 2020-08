Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 05:27 Hits: 14

Adding a requirement for an extended time in service before getting a certificate of service needed to apply for an expedited process was unlawful, judge said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/bZx9o0mEcAw/