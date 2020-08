Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 19:23 Hits: 1

Trade experts Robert Chesney and Kathleen Claussen join international lawyer Robin Nunn to explain the U.S. government’s actions against WeChat and TikTok, and what the actions mean for Chinese (and U.S.) fintech.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post What do the US sanctions of WeChat and TikTok mean for fintech? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/what-do-the-us-sanctions-of-wechat-and-tiktok-mean-for-fintech/