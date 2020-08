Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Reps. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) and Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) introduced a bipartisan resolution Tuesday condemning QAnon.The sprawling conspiracy theory centers around the baseless belief that President Trump and his allies are working with...

