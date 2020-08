Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 19:59 Hits: 3

A House Democrat announced Tuesday that he is launching an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected speech to the Republican National Convention, raising concerns that the move is an illegal violation of the Hatch...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/513621-house-panel-to-investigate-pompeos-gop-convention-speech