Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 20:59 Hits: 3

Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) are privately campaigning for the role of assistant speaker by aggressively meeting with members to garner support for their bids, multiple Democratic sources tell The Hill.While neither...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/513633-cicilline-clark-privately-jockeying-for-top-leadership-role