Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus

Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020

Sen. Bill Cassidy tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said in a statement Thursday.

The Louisiana Republican, who is a medical doctor, was tested for the virus after he learned he had been in contact with an individual who tested positive.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said in a statement.

According to his office, Cassidy will quarantine for 14 days, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, and is “notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.” His office didn't say whether the senator, 62, has symptoms, and if so, their severity.

Cassidy joins Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) as the only senators to test positive for Covid-19. A dozen House members have also tested positive. Democratic Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced they had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, indicating the senators likely were infected with the virus earlier in the spring, when both reported having symptoms.

Lawmakers left Washington earlier this month for the annual summer recess, after Democratic leaders and the White House could not agree on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package. Absent an agreement, senators are slated to return to Capitol Hill after Labor Day.

