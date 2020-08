Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 19:45 Hits: 3

In a bombshell report, the GOP-led Senate Select Committee on Intelligence concluded that Trump campaign contacts with Russian spies amounted to "a grave counterintelligence threat."

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/513499-republicans-incriminate-trump-decimate-his-russia-hoax-narrative