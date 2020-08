Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 03:57 Hits: 6

President Trump broke with precedent on the second night of the Republican National Convention, granting a pardon and participating in a naturalization ceremony at the White House in videos that aired Tuesday during...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513686-trump-breaks-with-precedent-on-second-night-of-convention