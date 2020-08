Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 18:17 Hits: 7

President Trump's son, Eric Trump, said Tuesday that the New York state attorney general should recuse herself from investigating the Trump family's business practices.Eric Trump, who serves as the executive ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513582-eric-trump-ny-attorney-general-should-recuse-herself-from