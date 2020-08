Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 19:51 Hits: 4

CNN cut away from President Trump's address to delegates at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, with anchor Anderson Cooper arguing that the president's speech was composed of "the most recen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513416-cnn-cuts-away-from-trump-address-to-gop-delegates-compares-him-to-pontius