Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 02:53 Hits: 11

Retired NFL star Hershel Walker said Monday that racism isn't President Trump in a speech during the opening night of the Republican National Convention.Walker, who boasted a 37-year "deep person...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513484-herschel-walker-racism-isnt-donald-trump