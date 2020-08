Articles

Published on Monday, 24 August 2020

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will depart her position in the Trump administration at the end of the month to focus on family matters, she said in a statement late Sunday."This is completely my choice and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513322-kellyanne-conway-to-leave-her-white-house-position