Dear America: For God’s Sake, Vote!

Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020

The Choice In November Comes Down to Freedom or Tyranny

Honestly, this election is really simple and straightforward.

Do you believe that Black Lives Matter? Do you believe that Brown Lives Matter? Do you believe that immigrants matter? Do you believe that children matter? Do you believe that women matter? Do you believe that elderly people matter? Do you believe that poor and working-class people matter? Do you believe that LGBTQ people matter? Do you believe that people with disabilities matter? Do you believe that American soldiers matter? Do you believe that wildlife, swamps, lakes, national and world parks, rain forests, the water we drink, the food we eat and the air we breathe matter? Do you believe that this democratic republic matters? Do you believe that truth matters? Do you believe that empathy and morals matter? Do you believe that the right to vote matters? Do you believe in freedom of speech, the right to protest and the free press? Do you believe that a woman’s right to control her own body matters?

If your answer is yes to these, and they are important to you, there is only one choice. You have to vote for Biden/Harris. And this is coming from someone who doesn’t have much faith in either party.

Editor’s Note: As a legally constituted, tax-exempt nonprofit organization, DCReport does not endorse or support any political party or candidate. While the editors of DCReport do agree with the author’s comments here about Trump and his Radical Republican enablers, the writer’s endorsement of the Biden/Harris ticket is solely her own. The editors do, however, encourage every reader to vote your conscience Nov. 3. If you are not yet registered or you do not know where you can vote, please visit one of these sites to get started: https://turbovote.org/

But this time around, it is literally a fight for the survival of democracy, despite its failings. It is a fight against fascism. Because that is what Trump is. He is a fascist.

He believes in white supremacy. Everyone around him is either a blatant criminal, con or liar. He only likes cops who are racists, ICE (not unlike Germany’s SS) and military generals/soldiers who are war criminals or white supremacists.

He will do nothing about the coronavirus because he doesn’t care if old people die. It just means less Social Security and Medicare to dole out, which, by the way, he intends to eliminate by discontinuing the payroll tax.

And he certainly could give a crap about the disproportionate number of black and brown people dying. After all, they are probably mostly Democrats and large numbers of black and brown people dying just means it will preserve the standing of white people as the majority population.

If he wins or is allowed to steal this election, he will unleash violence against his political opponents in the same way that Hitler did and the same way that Putin does today. His camouflaged cops (ICE, i.e, his SS) will be mobilized to kill peaceful protesters. His fascist supporters will be mobilized to threaten, terrorize and kill people.

Attorney General William P. Barr will implement the law in even more insidious ways than notorious McCarthy-era fixer Roy Cohn. Trump and Barr will destroy the free press, and you will only have propaganda press like Fox and Sinclair.

The Internet will only be propaganda for him. Truth will be lies. Science will be by simplistic My Pillow Man and conspiracy-driven QAnon. The courts will be stacked with Trump henchmen. Who knows what the post office or mail delivery will look like? There will be more Rosewoods and Tulsas, and immigrants at the border will continue to be separated from their parents and locked in cages and sexually abused and tortured.

This can happen here!

Let that sink in. We are in a fight for our lives and people have to be alert and involved and proactive. I don’t want the life Trump wants. I want democracy, despite its imperfections. I’d rather fight to make democracy real and perfect than live in a country parroting Putin’s Russia or Hitler’s Nazi Germany with no rights, only state terrorism.

Biden/Harris may not be your preferred choice, but that’s all we’ve got if you don’t want this to be the kind of country Trump/Barr/McConnell want, and if you want a chance to make this world better.

Vote like your life depends on it because it does! Silence and inaction are complicity!

Wendy Anderson is a legal secretary in Arizona and a volunteer proofreader for DCReport.

Featured image: Famed photojournalist Bruce Davidson shot this often-reproduced photo of civil rights marchers in Selma, Ala., in 1965.

