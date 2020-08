Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 22:38 Hits: 5

Attorney General William Barr allegedly told Rupert Murdoch to "muzzle" Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano during a meeting last year, according to a forthcoming book written by CNN media reporter Brian St...

Read more https://thehill.com/media/513249-barr-asked-rupert-murdoch-to-muzzle-fox-news-commentator-napolitano-book