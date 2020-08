Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 02:04 Hits: 7

President Trump approved a disaster declaration for California as wildfires in the state rage on, funneling federal aid to affected regions.Those areas include Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/513256-trump-issues-disaster-declaration-for-california-as-wildfires-rage