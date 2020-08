Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 18:38 Hits: 17

House Democrats on the Oversight and Reform Committee released documents Saturday showing that Postal Service delays they say are “far worse than previously acknowledged.”The assessment from the lawmakers comes a day after Postmaster General Louis...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/513230-democrat-says-postal-service-delays-far-worse-than-previously-acknowledged