Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 22:03 Hits: 21

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) has signaled that the moving of a backlog of mail from San Antonio's main United States Postal Service facility prior to his tour of the building earlier this week could have broken federal m...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/513179-joaquin-castro-questions-whether-postal-workers-broke-federal-law-by