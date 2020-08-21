Congressional Hits and Misses: Democratic Convention edition

Articles

Cursing, Conventions, and the U.S. Postal service — the congressional recess looks a little different this week.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper was caught with his audio on (warning: strong language) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus joked about church. Meanwhile everyone seems to have forgotten what’s truly important: Shark Week.

Watch the video for this week’s unconventional Hits and Misses.

