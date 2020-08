Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 16:33 Hits: 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has denounced the QAnon conspiracy theory, becoming the highest-ranking congressional Republican to publicly condemn the theory.McCarthy said during an interview on Fox News on Thursday...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/513101-gop-leader-there-is-no-place-for-qanon-in-the-republican-party